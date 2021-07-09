Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,427% compared to the average daily volume of 280 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

