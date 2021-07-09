OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 455,444 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

