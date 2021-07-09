Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

