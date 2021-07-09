Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

