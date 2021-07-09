Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.76). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

