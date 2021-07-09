Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,313 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.