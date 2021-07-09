Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $638,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

