Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

