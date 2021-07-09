Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

