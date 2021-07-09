Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

