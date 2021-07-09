IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $659.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $667.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

