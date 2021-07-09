1,387 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $515.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.01 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.