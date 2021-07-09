The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,399,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 807,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

