CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $397,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

