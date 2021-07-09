CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,470 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

