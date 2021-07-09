Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,936 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 319.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.