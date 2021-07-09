CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $375,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Ratos AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $103,770,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 857,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 2,170,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.