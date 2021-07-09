Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.