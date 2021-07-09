Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 18,512 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of SNOW opened at $250.30 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion and a PE ratio of -65.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

