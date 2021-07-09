ING Groep Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

