Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FreightCar America Put Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,454 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.97 on Friday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

