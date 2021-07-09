Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53.

