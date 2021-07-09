Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $403.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $408.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

