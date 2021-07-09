Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,260,000.

IWB stock opened at $243.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.03 and a 1-year high of $245.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

