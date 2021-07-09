Stephens Inc. AR Sells 384 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.