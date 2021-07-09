Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.