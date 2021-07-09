SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin Acquires 500 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $544.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.