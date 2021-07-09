VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$98,120.00 ($70,085.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Luciano bought 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$364,350.00 ($260,250.00).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,700.00 ($34,785.71).

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 240,552 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$568,183.82 ($405,845.59).

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Luciano purchased 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,500.00 ($171,071.43).

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 210,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$485,730.00 ($346,950.00).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,590.00 ($50,421.43).

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Luciano acquired 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,150.00 ($252,964.29).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,200.00 ($84,428.57).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,950.00 ($82,821.43).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.