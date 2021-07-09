Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 536.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $420.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.04. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $136.28 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

