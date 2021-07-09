Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,833 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.
DIOD stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 22.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Diodes by 424.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
