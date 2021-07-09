Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,833 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 22.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Diodes by 424.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

