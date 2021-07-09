Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.