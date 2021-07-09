Piper Sandler Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

BHF opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

