Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $475.76 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.