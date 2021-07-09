Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.67 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

