Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,597 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Communications Systems worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Communications Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

JCS opened at $6.69 on Friday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.