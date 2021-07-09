Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $280.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

