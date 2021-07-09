Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,602 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.