Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

