TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,915 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,002,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,293,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.