TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

