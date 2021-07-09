Head to Head Comparison: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) vs. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spark Energy alerts:

This table compares Spark Energy and Exelon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $554.89 million 0.76 $29.29 million N/A N/A Exelon $33.04 billion 1.33 $1.96 billion $3.22 13.95

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spark Energy and Exelon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 1 1 5 0 2.57

Exelon has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Spark Energy.

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Spark Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spark Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of Spark Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 3.43% 22.13% 4.69% Exelon 3.20% 6.44% 1.75%

Summary

Spark Energy beats Exelon on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated in 100 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 400,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.