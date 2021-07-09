Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $186,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.