Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 19,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 85,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

About Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.