SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.