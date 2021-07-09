Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.44. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

