FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centrica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

