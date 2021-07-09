Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,574 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,428,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.