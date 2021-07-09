Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

