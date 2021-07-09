Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

RC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

