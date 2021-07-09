John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of XPEL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.